Schemes of Russia’s nuclear bases are in public access - investigation

In recent years, Russia has been investing heavily in the comprehensive modernisation of nuclear facilities in the Orenburg region. For this purpose, in particular, the products of Western companies are used.

This is stated in an investigation by the Danwatch project and Spiegel, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the authors found more than 2 million documents on objects in the public database of public procurement tenders. The documents include complete schemes of one of the bases of the Strategic Missile Forces in Yasny.

Danwatch describes in detail the base of the Strategic Missile Forces near the town of Yasny. According to the Kremlin, it houses the "Avangard" hypersonic missile, one of the newest nuclear weapons delivery systems. The full documents on the construction of the base and the materials used in its construction are now available. There are also schemes of the premises - from toilets to canteens and underground tunnels.

Data on IT systems, the location of cameras, sensors, external fences, alarms, electrical equipment and utility systems are also available online.





We managed to find out details, including the inscriptions on the wall posters: "Stop! Turn around! Restricted area!", "Military oath" and "Rules for shoe care".

The authors of the investigation also learned about the training equipment and equipment used by the soldiers and found out that they play chess and checkers in their free time.

"These materials are the highest level of intelligence. You can find a vulnerable spot to attack," said Philip Ingram, commander of the British Army's 1st Military Intelligence Battalion.

The journalists also concluded that some of the facilities were equipped with new sensor technology and advanced security devices. For example, the bunkers housing the "Avangard" systems are now better protected and made of higher quality materials.

It is known that Russians used western-made construction products for modernisation, such as cement, gypsum, adhesives, and materials for insulation and soundproofing. The products of the German company Knauf were in greatest demand. The supplies are being delivered in a way that circumvents sanctions.

Danish nuclear weapons expert Hans Christensen called the leaked documents "absolutely incredible", noting that they had never seen anything like this in the public access before.

