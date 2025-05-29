119 combat engagements reported on front since beginning of day – General Staff

Ukrainian forces continue to fiercely repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, delivering effective fire and wearing the enemy down along the entire frontline. Since the beginning of the day, 119 combat engagements have taken place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Today alone, Russian forces launched one missile strike and 58 airstrikes, deploying one missile and 113 guided aerial bombs (GABs). In addition, the enemy used 1,113 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,236 attacks targeting Ukrainian military positions and populated areas.

The situation in Kharkiv region

On the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk. Two more assaults are currently ongoing.

On the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops launched three assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions near Nova Kruhliakivka. Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped two of them, while one engagement is still underway.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 983,890 people (+1,050 per day), 10,864 tanks, 28,355 artillery systems, 22,644 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, over the past day, Russian forces launched seven assaults near Lypove, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks toward Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements have been recorded so far. Russian troops attempted to advance toward Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky, as well as near Kurdiumivka.

Read more: 79 combat engagements recorded in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka direction – General Staff

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops launched four assaults on Defense Forces positions, focusing their main offensive efforts near Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian assault units attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 39 times near the settlements of Zoria, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Troitske, and Andriivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

Today alone, Ukrainian forces eliminated 341 Russian troops on this axis, 182 of them irrecoverably. In addition, 14 vehicles, 11 motorcycles, two mortars, three Shahed-type UAVs, and two personnel shelters were destroyed. A tank, two vehicles, and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system were also damaged.

Read more: Fighting ongoing near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, enemy intensifies attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 21 times near the localities of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole and Novodarivka. Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped 19 attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction and fighting took place near Stepove.

The enemy conducted one offensive in the Prydniprovske direction, it was unsuccessful.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 982,840 people (+990 per day), 10,860 tanks, 28,337 artillery systems, 22,642 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders over the last day, and ten firefights are still ongoing.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 105th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade and the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Zakarpattia region who are steadfastly holding back the enemy.

Read more: Hottest is in Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kursk directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP