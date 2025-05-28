Hottest is in Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kursk directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP
On May 27, 2025, 216 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded.
This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Russian strikes on Ukraine
According to the updated information, the invaders carried out one missile and 95 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 161 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 2,672 kamikaze drones and fired 4,566 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.
The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Sumy, Petrushivka, Osoyivka, Klymentove in the Sumy region; Stepanivka in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Huliaypole, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Lviv in the Kherson region.
Enemy attacks
Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and two other important enemy targets.
Fighting in the Kharkiv region
In the Kharkiv sector, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near the towns of Vovchansk, Zakhidne, Stroyivka, Fiholivka, and Dovhenke.
Two attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy's assault near Zahryzove.
Situation in the East
The enemy attacked in the Liman sector 32 times. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Serebryansky Lis, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Kopanky, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, and in the directions of Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Karpivka, and Novyi Myr.
In the Kramatorsk sector, 11 combat engagements were registered yesterday near Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Druzhba, Diliivka, Kurdiumivka, and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 65 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Zoria, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Yelizavetivka, Dachanske, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Novosergiivka, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and in the directions of Yablunivka and Oleksiivka.
In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Novopil, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Shevchenko yesterday.
South.
In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants tried to advance 11 times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky, Stepove, and in the directions of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.
The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Siversk, Huliaypillia, and Prydniprovskyi sectors.
Kursk region.
Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the invaders in the Kursk sector. Thus, yesterday the enemy conducted 11 air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs, and fired 273 times, 14 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 enemy assaults.
North.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.
