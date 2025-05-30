Russia will not make its "memorandum" public. Russian and Ukrainian projects to be discussed in Istanbul, - Peskov

A delegation of Russian negotiators is heading to Istanbul, and on Monday morning it will be ready for the second round of talks with representatives of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Thus, he said that the details of the Russian draft "memorandum" on the Ukrainian settlement would not be made public.

According to him, Moscow expects that the Russian and Ukrainian draft memoranda will be discussed during the second round of talks in Istanbul.

As a reminder, the day before, Ukrainian Defense Minister and head of Ukraine’s delegation in talks with Russia, Rustem Umerov, announced that he had handed over Ukraine’s vision for a ceasefire to the Russian side.

Subsequently, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged the Russian side to promptly submit its own "memorandum" with ceasefire proposals to Ukraine.

In turn, The Kremlin said that the demand of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to hand over the so-called "memorandum" was "not constructive".