Ceasefire, monitoring, territories: Ukraine’s memorandum proposed to Russia and US. FULL TEXT

Ukraine has prepared a memorandum that includes provisions on a ceasefire, territorial issues, and the need for a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Kyiv will present it to the Russian side during talks in Istanbul on 2 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Journalists have the full text of the document at their disposal.

Key principles of the agreement and the negotiation process

A complete and unconditional ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea as a necessary precondition and prerequisite for peace negotiations.

in the air, on land and at sea as a necessary precondition and prerequisite for peace negotiations. Confidence-building measures - addressing humanitarian issues: unconditional return of all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange of all prisoners on the principle of "all for all". Russia's release of all civilian hostages.

- addressing humanitarian issues: unconditional return of all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange of all prisoners on the principle of "all for all". Russia's release of all civilian hostages. Non-recurrence of aggression : The aim of the negotiations is to restore a permanent basis for lasting peace and security and to ensure that aggression does not recur.

: The aim of the negotiations is to restore a permanent basis for lasting peace and security and to ensure that aggression does not recur. Security guarantees and involvement of the international community: Ukraine must receive reliable security guarantees. The parties will invite the international community to participate in the negotiations and provide guarantees to ensure the implementation of the agreements.

Ukraine must receive reliable security guarantees. The parties will invite the international community to participate in the negotiations and provide guarantees to ensure the implementation of the agreements. Sovereignty: Ukraine is not obliged to be neutral. The country can choose to be part of the Euro-Atlantic community and move towards EU membership. Kyiv's membership in NATO depends on consensus within the Alliance. No restrictions can be placed on the size, deployment and other parameters of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as well as on the deployment of troops of foreign friendly states on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine is not obliged to be neutral. The country can choose to be part of the Euro-Atlantic community and move towards EU membership. Kyiv's membership in NATO depends on consensus within the Alliance. No restrictions can be placed on the size, deployment and other parameters of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as well as on the deployment of troops of foreign friendly states on the territory of Ukraine. Territorial issues: The territorial gains made by the Russian Federation since February 2014 are not recognised by the international community. The contact line is the starting point for negotiations. Territorial issues are discussed only after a full and unconditional ceasefire.

The territorial gains made by the Russian Federation since February 2014 are not recognised by the international community. The contact line is the starting point for negotiations. Territorial issues are discussed only after a full and unconditional ceasefire. Sanctions: some restrictions may be lifted off Russia, but in stages and only gradually, with a mechanism to re-impose sanctions if necessary. Frozen Russian sovereign assets are used to rebuild Ukraine or remain frozen until reparations are paid.

some restrictions may be lifted off Russia, but in stages and only gradually, with a mechanism to re-impose sanctions if necessary. Frozen Russian sovereign assets are used to rebuild Ukraine or remain frozen until reparations are paid. Implementation of the agreement: a clear, balanced and achievable roadmap for implementing and enforcing the agreement.

As noted, the next step is to agree on a ceasefire regime and an agenda for a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

After the meeting in Istanbul, the parties will continue negotiations focused on a full and unconditional ceasefire: its terms and monitoring;

confidence-building measures;

Preparing and agreeing on the agenda for future talks between the leaders on key issues;

The talks will be held with the participation of the US and Europe.

Ceasefire

A complete and unconditional ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea for at least 30 days (with the possibility of extensions every 30 days) as a necessary precondition and prerequisite for peace negotiations;

monitoring the ceasefire, led by the United States and supported by third countries.

Confidence-building measures

After the successful exchange of prisoners of war as a result of the Istanbul talks, the parties continue the process of exchanging all prisoners of war (the principle of "all for all").

an agreement on the unconditional return by the Russian Federation of all deported and displaced Ukrainian children, as well as the release of all civilian prisoners. These measures should apply to all categories of persons listed, starting in February 2014.

Meeting of the leaders

The leaders of Ukraine and Russia will meet to agree on key aspects of a final peace settlement, the newspaper adds.

Key issues of the peace agreement to be agreed upon by the leaders:

Permanent and complete cessation of hostilities: conditions, monitoring, sanctions for violations;

guarantees of security and non-repetition of aggression;

territorial issues;

economy, compensation, and recovery of Ukraine;

sanctions for violation of the peace agreement;

the procedure for concluding a final peace agreement.

As a reminder, Russia has announced that it will send the same delegation to the second stage of talks with Ukraine in Turkey as it did to the first.

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia is scheduled for Monday, 2 June, in Istanbul at 1pm at Çiragan Palace.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia in Istanbul.