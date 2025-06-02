Russia handed over its "peace memorandum" to Ukraine with conditions of ceasefire and war - Axios

During the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russia handed over to the Ukrainian side its so-called "peace memorandum" with the terms of a ceasefire and the end of the war.

This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing a Ukrainian source, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia handed over its 'peace memorandum' to Ukraine during a meeting in Istanbul with the terms of a ceasefire and conditions for ending the war," he said.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the talks were "not negative." However, the date of the third round is currently unknown.

As a reminder, on June 2, 2025, Ukraine and Russia held talks in Istanbul. They lasted more than an hour.

