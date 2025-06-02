ENG
Turkish Foreign Ministry on Ukraine–Russia talks: "There were no negative outcomes"

Turkey comments on Ukraine–Russia talks in Istanbul

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the second round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations held in Istanbul.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Anadolu.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keçeli, commenting on the talks between Russia and Ukraine organized by Turkey in Istanbul, stated that "there were no negative outcomes."

As a reminder, the Ukraine–Russia talks took place in Istanbul on June 2, 2025, and lasted for over an hour.

Istanbul (71) Turkey (569) negotiations with Russia (679)
