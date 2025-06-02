Further talks with Russia will make sense if they are about preparing meeting of leaders - Foreign Ministry

Subsequent meetings of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia will make sense if they are held in the context of preparing a meeting of the leaders of both countries.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi following a meeting of the delegations of the two countries in Istanbul on June 2, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

"We now need to consider the Russian document that they have provided us with, and then we will be ready to consider the further process in detail quite quickly. We need to study how constructive and flexible this document and positions are to understand what the next goal is. We believe that further meetings make sense if they are held in the context of preparations for a meeting of leaders," the spokesman said.

He added that a decision by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is needed for the Russian delegation to make concrete decisions on the ceasefire and other key points of the talks.

Tykhyi also added that Ukraine continues to insist on the basic principle of an unconditional and lasting ceasefire, but the Russian side rejects it.

Negotiations in Istanbul on June 2

On June 2, 2025, Ukraine and Russia held talks in Istanbul. They lasted more than an hour.

Defense Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul Rustem Umerov said that during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, Ukraine and Russia agreed to new prisoner exchanges in the "all for all" format by category: seriously wounded and seriously ill, young people aged 18 to 25.