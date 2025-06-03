Peskov reacts to explosions in Russia after SSU special operation: Putin received information online

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov commented on a series of explosions in Russian regions that occurred after a large-scale SBU special operation "Pavetina" aimed at defeating Russian military aircraft.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the TASS Telegram channel.

Peskov said that Vladimir Putin was informed about the incidents in real time.

"The president received information online. This is the first thing. You know that there is an ongoing investigation launched by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. There was also a corresponding appeal from the Ministry of Defense. I propose to wait for the results of the investigation and be guided by the content of the Ministry of Defense's statement," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The day before, it became known about a series of explosions in Russia related to the SSU operation, which hit key military facilities, including air bases.

SSU special operation "Spider Web"

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Spider Web", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The attack targeted the Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo, and Ivanovo airfields. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3.

Later, the SBU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's Spider Web special operation, is $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on Operation Spider Web.