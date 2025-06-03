Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again stated that he will do everything in his power to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union, arguing that he is acting in the interests of his country.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"The door is wide open again: the enlargement of the European Union, the expansion and strengthening of the community of member states is a noble idea. We have been working on it for decades, for example, with the countries of the Western Balkans.

It is into this gap that the bureaucrats in Brussels want to push Ukraine, using the goodwill of European citizens. For Brussels, Ukraine's accession is a vital issue: a political salvation and good business in the middle of a losing war," the Hungarian politician said.

"Ukraine will suck up every euro, forint and zloty that we have spent so far to strengthen European families, European farmers and European industry. Of course, bureaucrats don't care where Europeans' money goes, whether it's Debrecen or Kharkiv, Warsaw or Kyiv, Bratislava or Lviv," Orban said.

The Hungarian prime minister continued: in ten years, he "will not be able to answer to his conscience, to his grandchildren, and to his country" if he does not do "everything possible now to protect Hungary and the European Union from the fever of the Brussels dream of Ukraine's accession."

With this statement, Orban advertised the government's poll on Ukraine's accession to the EU, which was full of numerous manipulations and was even moved online to increase its reach.