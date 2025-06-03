134 combat engagements reported since beginning of day – General Staff

The Defense Forces are focusing efforts on disrupting the enemy’s offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 134 combat engagements have taken place.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Russian attacks on Ukraine

The enemy carried out three missile strikes and 59 airstrikes, launching four missiles and dropping 74 guided bombs. It also used 1,334 loitering munitions and conducted 4,421 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

The situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched four attacks on our defensive positions near Zahryzove, Pishchane, Nova Kruhlakivka, and toward Stepova Novoselivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

See more: General Staff on results of SSU’s operation "Spider Web": Russia lost 41 military aircraft. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched twelve assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions near Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Cherneshchyna, Karpivka, and Novyi Myr. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks toward the settlement of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our forces repelled three attacks near Chasiv Yar and toward Bila Hora. One combat engagement is still underway.

See more: Over 50 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, occupiers exert pressure in Kharkiv region – General Staff. MAPS

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers launched fifteen assaults today on our defensive positions near Krymske, Rusyn Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk, and toward Yablunivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 assault and offensive actions throughout the day. Russian activity was recorded near Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Kotliarivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, Novoolenivka, Zvirove, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiivka, and toward Myroliubivka and Novomykolaivka. Fighting continues in four locations. The enemy also launched airstrikes with guided bombs on Koptieve.

According to preliminary estimates, our troops eliminated 81 and wounded 52 occupiers in this direction, destroyed one mortar, six motorcycles, and seventeen UAVs of various types. Additionally, a tank, four vehicles, two howitzers, and four more enemy vehicles were heavily damaged.

See more: There were 191 combat engagements on front line during day. Largest number of enemy attacks took place in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions - General Staff. MAP

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders launched 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions, attempting to advance near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole, Zaporizhzhia, and toward Zelenyi Hai, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar, and Bahatyr. Three combat engagements are ongoing. Airstrikes targeted Novodarivka, Olhivske, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Komar, and Fedorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy used unguided aerial rockets on Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place near Stepove and Shcherbaky. One battle is still underway.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

Read more: 79 combat engagements recorded in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka direction – General Staff

Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks today. The enemy conducted 11 airstrikes, dropping 13 guided aerial bombs (GABs), and carried out 157 shelling attacks.

In other directions, the operational situation remained largely unchanged.

Today, we recognize the soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol and the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who continue to hold the line with resilience.

See more: Over 50 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, occupiers exert pressure in Kharkiv region – General Staff. MAPS