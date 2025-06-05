Graham proposed changes to sanctions law: No 500% duty against countries that help Ukraine

Senator Lindsey Graham is to amend the bill on sanctions against Russia to exempt countries that help Ukraine from a 500 per cent duty on trade with the aggressor country.

According to the publication, this will be a "plus" for European countries that continue to import Russian gas but provide military support to Ukraine, as well as for other US partners trying to balance between maintaining ties with Moscow and supporting Kyiv.

A lot of countries still buy Russian oil and gas but less. Some European countries still have relationships with Russia, but they’ve been very helpful to Ukraine. So I want to carve them out. I tell China, if you don’t want to have a 500 percent tariff, help Ukraine," Graham said.

Graham-Blumenthal bill on sanctions against Russia

On 1 April, it became known that a bill on new sanctions against Russia had been submitted to the US Senate. According to the document, a 500% tariff may be imposed on imports of goods from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and other raw materials.

The proposed measures are aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia and creating additional obstacles for countries that continue to trade in Russian energy resources.

The initiative was introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

As of now, 82 out of 100 US senators support the bill.

