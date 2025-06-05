Senate will soon give Trump more tools and it won’t just be gingerbread - Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham said that the Senate could pass a law on sanctions against Russia.

He said this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"It is obvious to me that given Putin's behavior and his refusal to be reasonable, the Senate will soon give President Trump more tools in his arsenal, and it will not be just carrots," he said.

Graham said that he has always considered Trump "the only person who can end the war between Russia and Ukraine fairly and justly".

"I appreciate the fact that President Trump has gone the extra mile by engaging with Putin in a positive way, trying to get him to the table. I have always supported this approach, but peace requires partners who are willing to do so," the senator added.

Graham-Blumenthal bill on sanctions against Russia

On April 1, it became known that a bill on new sanctions measures against Russia was introduced in the US Senate. According to the document, a 500% tariff may be imposed on imports of goods from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and other raw materials.

The proposed measures are aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia and creating additional obstacles for countries that continue to trade in Russian energy resources.

The initiative was introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

As of now, the bill is supported by 82 US senators out of 100.

