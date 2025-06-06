Europe can replace US military aid to Ukraine, - Bundeswehr General Freuding

European countries can compensate for US military aid to Ukraine if there is political will to do so.

According to Censor.NET, citing Tagesspiegel, this was stated by Christian Freuding, head of the Ukrainian-German Situation Centre at the German Ministry of Defence.

"We can do this if we have the political will, I am firmly convinced of this," he said.

The general noted that the war against Ukraine "is being waged on our continent and it is also directed against the European security order".

"I believe that if there is political will here, then there will be opportunities to compensate to a large extent for the US support," Freuding explained.

According to him, the future position of the US on military assistance to Ukraine is currently uncertain.

"In general, we see that the US administration has a great interest in developing its own defence industry, so I am cautiously assuming that at least purchases from the Americans for the benefit of Ukraine will remain possible," he concluded.

