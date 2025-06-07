Russia wants to "overplay" agreements reached in Istanbul - Defense Ministry on situation with exchange of prisoners and bodies of dead

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine calls on the Russian side not to create artificial obstacles and false statements in order not to return Ukrainian prisoners and not to take their prisoners to Russia.

As noted, in Istanbul, the Russians made a clear promise to exchange prisoners in certain categories (seriously wounded, wounded, born after 2000) and to begin a phased repatriation of the bodies of the dead - Russians to Russia, Ukrainians to Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian side has faced yet another attempt to "replay" the agreements after the fact. If the Russian side is now reneging on what was promised in Istanbul, this once again raises the question of the level and capacity of the Russian negotiating team.

The agreements that have been reached should be implemented exactly as discussed in Istanbul and during further technical consultations," the Defense Ministry emphasizes.

Earlier, Medinskiy accused Ukraine of allegedly delaying the exchange of prisoners and bodies. Subsequently, the Coordination Center reported that the Russian side had handed over lists that did not meet the agreed approach.