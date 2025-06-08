Russian troops are trying to create bridgehead in direction of Kostiantynivka - OTG "Luhansk"

Russian troops are currently trying to advance toward the village of Yablunivka in the Toretsk sector to create a bridgehead in the direction of Kostyantynivka.

This was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the Luhansk military operation, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is most active in the Toretsk sector. The average daily number of assault actions per week is about 15-16, today they are trying to build on their success in the direction of Yablunivka with a view to further moving towards Kostyantynivka," said Zaporozhets.

He emphasized that the invaders are not limited in resources to ensure that their troops face as little resistance as possible from the Defense Forces, as well as to move towards Yablunivka and build a bridgehead in the direction of Kostyantynivka.

"The enemy is most actively using motorized vehicles, given that there are small settlements on their way that can be reached quickly using motorized vehicles, where the enemy is trying to accumulate, moving along the "green belt" from landing to landing," added the spokesman.

Zaporozhets assured that today the Defense Forces are actively preventing any movement of enemy personnel, including on motorized vehicles.

"In general, the Toretsk sector is the most difficult because the enemy is focusing its main efforts on it, using any methods of fire, FPV drones, fiber-optic drones and the entire range of these means, and in addition, assault actions with the use of motorized vehicles," he said.

According to him, the use of enemy tactical aircraft has also increased in the Toretsk sector. "The enemy has the ability to use UAVs against these localities, destroying any buildings, including civilian ones, any possible shelters for the positions of the Defense Forces and the same landings," summarized Zaporozhets.