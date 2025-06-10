Eight combat engagements still ongoing in the Kursk direction – General Staff

The Defense Forces are focusing efforts on disrupting the enemy’s offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 167 combat engagements have taken place.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched 3 missile strikes and 75 airstrikes, fired 10 missiles, dropped 92 guided aerial bombs (GABs), carried out 1,264 kamikaze drone attacks, and shelled Ukrainian positions 3,620 times.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and Dvorichna.

The enemy launched ten assaults on Ukrainian fortifications in the Kupiansk direction, in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai. Fighting is ongoing.

Read more: 123 combat engagements recorded along frontline, most intense - in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions – General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 19 assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions toward the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Karpivka, Torske, Yampilivka, and Zelena Dolyna. As of now, fighting is ongoing at five locations.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled ten enemy attempts to advance on their positions today. Russian units tried to move toward Hryhorivka and near Verkhniokamianske. One engagement remains ongoing at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks toward Bila Hora.

Read more: 88 combat engagements recorded on front line, most intense - in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions – General Staff

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 11 assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure, having repelled nine attacks. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 assaults, with the highest activity observed near the settlements of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, and Kostiantynopil. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Preliminary reports indicate that Ukrainian troops eliminated 138 and wounded 107 enemy personnel in this area. Additionally, they destroyed two tanks, one armored fighting vehicle, six vehicles, a motorcycle, a mortar, four UAVs, one electronic warfare system, and one UAV control antenna. Another enemy vehicle was damaged.

Read more: Plant that manufactured antennas for "shaheds" was hit in Cheboksary, - General Staff of AFU

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through 30 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Burlatske. Fighting is ongoing in five locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near the area of Malynivka. Two additional assaults are still in progress.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched five attacks today near Stepove and toward Novodanylivka and Novoandrivka. All attempts failed.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 996,150 people (+1,120 per day), 414 aircraft, 10,911 tanks, 28,892 artillery systems, 22,748 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, the Defense Forces have repelled 21 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions.

Today, we commend the soldiers of the 32nd Separate Artillery Brigade and the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of Zakarpattia for their steadfast defense against the enemy.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 995,030 people (+1,120 per day), 10,904 tanks, 28,850 artillery systems, 22,737 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS