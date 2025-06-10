Eight combat engagements still ongoing in the Kursk direction – General Staff
The Defense Forces are focusing efforts on disrupting the enemy’s offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 167 combat engagements have taken place.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russian shelling of Ukraine
The enemy launched 3 missile strikes and 75 airstrikes, fired 10 missiles, dropped 92 guided aerial bombs (GABs), carried out 1,264 kamikaze drone attacks, and shelled Ukrainian positions 3,620 times.
Situation in Kharkiv region
In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and Dvorichna.
The enemy launched ten assaults on Ukrainian fortifications in the Kupiansk direction, in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai. Fighting is ongoing.
Hostilities in the East
In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 19 assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions toward the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Karpivka, Torske, Yampilivka, and Zelena Dolyna. As of now, fighting is ongoing at five locations.
In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled ten enemy attempts to advance on their positions today. Russian units tried to move toward Hryhorivka and near Verkhniokamianske. One engagement remains ongoing at this time.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks toward Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 11 assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure, having repelled nine attacks. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 assaults, with the highest activity observed near the settlements of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, and Kostiantynopil. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.
Preliminary reports indicate that Ukrainian troops eliminated 138 and wounded 107 enemy personnel in this area. Additionally, they destroyed two tanks, one armored fighting vehicle, six vehicles, a motorcycle, a mortar, four UAVs, one electronic warfare system, and one UAV control antenna. Another enemy vehicle was damaged.
Situation in the South
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through 30 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Burlatske. Fighting is ongoing in five locations.
In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near the area of Malynivka. Two additional assaults are still in progress.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched five attacks today near Stepove and toward Novodanylivka and Novoandrivka. All attempts failed.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions.
Kursk direction
In the Kursk direction, the Defense Forces have repelled 21 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.
No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions.
Today, we commend the soldiers of the 32nd Separate Artillery Brigade and the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of Zakarpattia for their steadfast defense against the enemy.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password