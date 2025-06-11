Previous NATO summit statement makes no mention of Ukraine’s accession prospects - Bloomberg

The statement following the NATO summit in The Hague does not yet mention the prospect of Ukraine joining the Alliance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg, which has reviewed the preliminary draft of the declaration.

According to journalists, NATO members will consider including contributions to Ukraine's defense in a new spending target that may be adopted at this month's summit.

The Alliance will also propose working to remove barriers to trade in defense products. At the same time, Bloomberg writes that the document may undergo changes before the final version is agreed upon at a meeting in The Hague.

The current declaration focuses on defense spending, whereas last year's statement contained a promise of long-term security assistance to Ukraine.

Last year's pledge of $40 billion to Ukraine was not returned for consideration.

The preliminary draft reaffirms the allies' commitment to collective defense, that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, and that the allies will take appropriate action, while Trump has previously said that the United States will not defend allies that do not meet the spending target.

The statement recognizes Russia as a "threat" to Euro-Atlantic security, but does not recognize it as the aggressor of Ukraine. The document also makes no mention of China, which was previously called a "decisive enabler" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

