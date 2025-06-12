Mobilisation, digitalisation, communication: Drapatyi reports on results of his work in Land Forces

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi said that he had completed his duties as commander of the Land Forces of the AFU after six months in office. He described what results he had achieved to eliminate "managerial stagnation".

Drapatyi reminded that he also served as the commander of the OSGT "Khortytsia", so he coordinated a significant part of the processes remotely.

"I am leaving my post with a clear conscience - and with the hope that everything important that we have started will be continued and completed. At the time of my appointment, the Land Forces Command was in a state of managerial stagnation. There was an atmosphere of fear, lack of initiative, closedness to feedback, indifference to the problems of personnel, facade discipline, and a deep gap between the headquarters and the units. Systemic abuses, personnel decisions based on acquaintances, low internal organisation," he said.

According to him, over the past six months, he has been working to move this system forward.

"In six months, almost half of the Command's leadership in key functions, on which the quality formation and development of a modern army depends, has been renewed. I leave behind a strong team - combat, proactive, result-oriented. These are people who are not afraid to take responsibility, make decisions, and change approaches. They are able to continue the transformation we have started," he said.

Drapatyi noted that the command is gradually moving from a culture of fear to a culture of responsibility, and decisions are made not for reasons of status or loyalty, but on the basis of analysis, results and respect for the subordinate.

Results of his work as Commander of the Land Forces

Thus, in "one of the most painful areas" - mobilisation and the TCR - more than half of the leadership of the territorial centres has been renewed.

"Within the Command, there are new people responsible for personnel and mobilisation. A new vertical is being formed, focused on results, not on 'maintaining the process'. At the same time, we are searching for a new model of the TCR's work - open, fair and free from corrupt practices. Transparency, legitimacy, and respect for people should become the norm," the statement said.

A structural restructuring of the combat training system has also begun. The training commander and some of the leadership have been replaced, some training centres have been cleaned up, and programmes have been updated. The focus is not only on formal training but on real readiness for the first battle. Psychological support tools have been added, digital training management solutions have been introduced, and the material base in the training centres is being updated. Basic general military training is being developed in brigades. The work is ongoing. UAVs, electronic warfare, and cyber. Drapatyi adds that the departments have new young leaders from the frontline. They brought not only a vision of development, but also an understanding of the real needs of the frontline - in drones, ammunition, components, training and tactics. For the first time, unmanned units are being scaled up based on performance rather than loyalty. The new leaders have brought positive dynamics. The units are developing systematically, taking into account the real needs of the frontline. DIGITALISATION: Along with other processes, the digital transformation of management has been launched. We are introducing combat and logistics systems adapted not to the interests of the supplier, but to the needs of combat units. The principle is simple: no IT for IT's sake - only for the benefit of the troops. LOGISTICS. The new team has started reformatting the logistics unit. We are abandoning the old model of "logistics support as an end in itself". The Logistics Command is becoming a service structure that works for the unit. A modern logistics hub is being created with digital tools and a new priority structure. COMMUNICATION: We have started to speak to society and our own staff in the language of respect, accuracy and honesty. For the first time, systemic communication is not based on intimidation or moralising, but on responsibility. The Land Forces must sound convincing, both internally and externally, said the Major General.

"The Land Forces Command is only at the beginning of the changes. The system will not change in a few months, but the vector has already been set, the team has been assembled, and approaches have been revised.

I am leaving not only my position, I am leaving behind people and processes that have definitely moved forward," Drapatyi added.









Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 12 soldiers were killed and more than 60 wounded as a result of an enemy missile attack on the location of a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Army spokesman Vitalii Sarantsev, the attack was carried out with an "Iskander" missile. The attacked training unit is located in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Land Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi stated that he had submitted his resignation after the shelling of the Armed Forces training ground on 1 June.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi would continue to serve as commander of the Joint Forces.

