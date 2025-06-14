Zelenskyy: Patriot system transferred by Israel has not yet arrived in Ukraine

Even before the Hamas attack, Ukraine had agreed with Israel to purchase a Barak-8 air defense missile system. But after the militants attacked, the topic of transferring air defense systems was not raised, as Israel was dealing with internal issues. Later, Kyiv received information that it could count on old Patriot models.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists.

"That is, there are weapons that work, and there are donors to restore what works. There were some systems in Israel that could work if they were restored a bit. I won't talk about the number, I just don't want to lie - we were counting on four, someone said they had another number," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that one Patriot system had been transferred by Israel to the United States for restoration, but it had not yet been delivered to Ukraine.

"We are grateful that it is supposedly for us. As if, because we don't have it yet. If we had it, I would say yes, Israel transferred it to us, and I would not tell you this long chain of events, through whom, for what purpose," he said.

As a reminder, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodskyi said that Israel did in fact transfer weapons to Ukraine. In particular, it was Patriot systems that were previously in service with Israel.

Brodskyi did not specify when exactly Ukraine received these systems.

Subsequently, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that the state had transferred Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.