Currently, an abnormally high number of firefights is observed in the Novopavlivka sector. Despite the losses, the enemy does not abandon its intention to reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was stated by Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", on television, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Trehubov, 34 combat engagements took place in the Novopavlivka sector yesterday, which is "a lot" for this section of the frontline.

"This indicates very active attempts of the Russians to advance to the border of Dnipropetrovska oblast, but as of now they are unsuccessful," emphasized the spokesman, adding that the enemy is very active along the entire contact line in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

Commenting on the intentions of the Russian army to reach the administrative border with the Dnipropetrovska region, Trehubov noted that the occupiers are eager to show some kind of presence there, but their permanent military presence is out of the question.

"They (the Russians - Ed.) wanted to show it as early as May 9, so that it would be something to celebrate the holiday, but they failed then, and they still fail. They are very actively fighting to move the demarcation line to the administrative borders, just to show that they have access to these administrative borders, that some of their political goals have been partially achieved. From a military point of view, it doesn't make much sense, but from a political point of view, maybe it does," the spokesman added.

He emphasized that the Defense Forces are putting up a very active resistance to the invaders, destroying a large number of enemies, but the number of clashes in the Novopavlivka direction is "abnormally high."

On June 9, the OSGT "Khortytsia" also noted that there were no Russian troops on the territory of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian occupiers had allegedly reached the border of the Dnipro region and "continue to develop the offensive."

The Southern Defense Forces reported that the enemy does not abandon its intentions to enter the Dnipro region, but the soldiers of the 31st Brigade hold the front line.

