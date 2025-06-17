Czech Republic ready to continue ammunition supply program for Ukraine – Lipavský

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said Prague is prepared to extend its ammunition supply initiative for Ukraine into 2025, as Europe rushes to step up its support for Kyiv.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

The minister noted that the country’s global ammunition procurement efforts, backed by allies, have been a "game-changer" on the battlefield.

Currently, according to Lipavský, Ukrainian forces have roughly one shell for every two fired by Russia — a significant improvement compared to the 1-to-10 ratio at the start of the full-scale invasion.

"We have secured funding for next year. But maintaining political support for the ammunition initiative after the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic is absolutely crucial," he said.

The foreign minister also recalled that the Czech Republic has already trained 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and plans to provide training for pilots as well.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects to receive three million artillery shells this year, 1.8 million of which will come under the Czech initiative.

