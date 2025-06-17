Zelenskyy on intensified attacks: only real change in Russia’s behavior came after U.S. leadership change

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has significantly increased its use of attack drones against Ukraine following the change of leadership in the United States. He emphasized that the U.S. must increase pressure on Moscow.

He stated this during his speech at the G7 summit, according to Censor.NET.

"If last year the use of one hundred Shahed drones in a single night caused real shock, now it feels unusual if fewer than a hundred are used in one attack. In fact, this is the only real change in Russia’s behavior since the change of U.S. President. And it proves that those who support new and stronger sanctions against Russia are absolutely right," Zelenskyy stressed.

The President also noted that Russia continues terrorist attacks and offensives on the front line without facing "any new consequences in return."

See more: Zelenskyy and Carney discuss financial support for Ukrainian weapons production. PHOTO

"Even if the American president is not currently exerting enough pressure on Russia, the truth is that the United States still has the broadest global interests and the largest number of allies. All of them will need strong protection," Zelenskyy noted.

He urged G7 members to work together with the United States to impose a price cap of $30 per barrel on Russian oil.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of securing $40 billion in annual budgetary support for Ukraine to ensure it can continue resisting Russian aggression.

Read more: As of 4:00 p.m., 10 people confirmed dead following massive enemy attack on Kyiv – Klytschko

"Together, we must continue to urge President Trump to use his real influence to force Putin to end this war. It was the United States and President Trump who proposed a ceasefire, the restoration of diplomacy, immediate meetings, and negotiations. But Russia has blocked all efforts.

This war continues because of Russia. From the very beginning, it has been an unprovoked and criminal war of aggression. We must not forget that. And we must keep up the pressure on all fronts — diplomatic, economic, and military — to finally achieve peace," the President concluded.