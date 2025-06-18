ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8784 visitors online
News Sanctions against Russia
6 034 28

EU is preparing much tougher sanctions against Russia, - Macron

US sanctions are crippling Russia’s economy

The European Union intends to significantly strengthen sanctions against Russia.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"A common position is emerging - we need to strengthen sanctions," Macron said.

According to him, the EU states are preparing much more powerful sanctions against Russia than those currently in place in the United States.

Macron added that Canada, Japan and the UK are "closely coordinating" their positions with the EU on this issue.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Merz and Macron spoke in favour of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Read more: G7 will not issue joint statement on war in Ukraine: US disagrees with tough wording on Russia, - Reuters

Author: 

sanctions (2240) European Union (2971) Macron Emmanuel (429)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 