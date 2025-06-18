6 034 28
EU is preparing much tougher sanctions against Russia, - Macron
The European Union intends to significantly strengthen sanctions against Russia.
This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"A common position is emerging - we need to strengthen sanctions," Macron said.
According to him, the EU states are preparing much more powerful sanctions against Russia than those currently in place in the United States.
Macron added that Canada, Japan and the UK are "closely coordinating" their positions with the EU on this issue.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Merz and Macron spoke in favour of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password