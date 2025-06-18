Ex-head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko, caught on bribe, sentenced to 9 years in prison - SAPO

The former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who was caught taking a bribe of more than UAH 600,000 from a businessman-volunteer, was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, Censor.NET informs.

"The court found the former official guilty of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 368 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 9 years in prison with disqualification to hold positions in state and local government, except for elected ones, for a period of three years, with confiscation of all property owned by him," the statement said.

The HACC also imposed on Holovko a pre-trial restraint in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 15 million with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations until the verdict enters into force.

The court's verdict comes into force thirty days after its announcement, unless it is appealed.

Mykhailo Holovko's case

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Holovko, is suspected of failing to declare property worth UAH 2 million.

As a reminder, on June 26, the SAPO served a notice of suspicion to the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, who were caught asking for and receiving a bribe from a volunteer businessman. The actions of the individuals are qualified under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On June 28, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Ternopil Regional Council Chairman Mykhailo Holovko and two former deputy heads of Ternopil Regional State Administration, Ihor Demianchuk and Ihor Haiduk, who are suspected of taking bribes from an entrepreneur. The HACC sentenced all of them to two months of arrest or bail in the amount of UAH 805,000. In late June, Holovko was released on bail of UAH 805,000.

On July 3, Censor.NET reported that the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of bribery by the NABU and the SAPO, returned to his job after being detained and released on bail.

On 1 August, deputies of the Ternopil Regional Council voted again to dismiss Mykhailo Holovko from his post at an extraordinary session.

