Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens US with ’irreparable damage’ if it interferes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the United States that any participation of American forces in Israeli military strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran will cause "irreparable damage" to Washington.

This is reported by European Pravda with reference to the AP agency, Censor.NET reports.

The statement of 86-year-old Khamenei was read by a state television presenter against the background of a static image of the spiritual leader. The reasons why the Ayatollah did not speak in person remain unknown. Perhaps this is a security measure to protect Khamenei, whose exact whereabouts are not public knowledge.

Read more: White House discusses US participation in strikes on Iran - media

He had previously appeared on the air after the start of the Israeli attacks, which have been going on since Friday.

Any military involvement of the United States in this area will undoubtedly cause irreparable damage to them," Khamenei said in a statement.

Read more: Seeking regime change in Iran by military means is biggest mistake, - Macron

In his message, Khamenei also called on officials to "continue their work with strength and faith in God." "God will certainly and undoubtedly lead the Iranian people to victory," he said.

State television reported that a video of Khamenei' s speech would be shown later.

Earlier, Trump said that the United States "knows exactly" where Ayatollah Khamenei is: he demands Iran's "unconditional surrender."