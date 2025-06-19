Occupiers announced plan to build three factories in Mariupol, but they are only robbing industry - city council

Russian invaders have announced their intention to build three new enterprises in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the city council of Ukrainian Mariupol on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

We are talking about an electrometallurgical plant for the processing of scrap metal, a plant for the production of electrical switchboard products and a plant for gas silicate blocks.

At the same time, the city council emphasized that similar statements have been made by the occupiers since 2022, but none of the announced "industrial restoration" has been implemented. On the contrary, the Russians have only plundered the city's industrial facilities.

As an example, the city council recalled the fate of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, which was transferred to Ramzan Kadyrov's control. Instead of reviving it, all that happened there was sawing off structures and removing equipment. The situation is similar with Azovmash, which was transferred to Rostec's control in 2023 - no real work has been recorded so far.

"All the occupiers' promises remain on paper. In reality, metallurgical enterprises are only being plundered and turned into a pile of scrap metal," the city council summarized.

