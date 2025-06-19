Zelenskyy holds meeting on sanctions policy against Russia: Specific decisions agreed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on sanctions policy and joint restrictive measures with international partners against Russia and its allies. A number of specific decisions were adopted.

"First – to achieve one hundred percent synchronization between the sanctions imposed by our state and those of our partners. Sanctions packages from the European Union and other global actors must be fully mirrored by Ukraine’s national sanctions decisions," the president stated.

"Second – we are continuing our policy of pressure on the Russian tanker fleet. I have instructed to expand sanctions to include the captains of this fleet, as well as Russian terminals involved in oil shipments. These decisions must also be synchronized with those of our partners," he added.

According to him, there is evidence that the same oil tankers are being used by both Russia and Iran to finance the war.

"We are also working separately on introducing sanctions against LNG carriers that Russia plans to use for its energy projects.

Third – we discussed new directions for sanctions aimed at making it more difficult for Russia to prolong the war. This includes financial instruments, cryptocurrencies, payment schemes, and the supply of components and equipment to Russia for weapons production. I instructed to expand the scope of parliamentary diplomacy, engagement with public opinion leaders, and the corporate sector to support new sanctions measures," Zelenskyy added.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, intelligence agencies, and the National Bank of Ukraine must ensure more tangible results in the sanctions pressure on Russia and its allies.

