Ballistic missile with high-explosive fragmentation warhead hits five-story building in Kyiv - Interior Ministry

The ballistic missile that hit a residential building in Kyiv had a high-explosive fragmentation warhead.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports .

"This is a direct missile hit. And I can say that this missile flew over this tall building and hit this five-story building. Preliminarily, it was a ballistic missile. And we can preliminarily say that when we inspected the territory and the cars, there was a lot of debris, and it was a high-explosive fragmentation, most likely a warhead," he said.

As a reminder, as of 1 p.m. on June 23, 7 people were confirmed dead as a result of the Russian strike. The number of injured has also increased to 28 people.

On the night of June 23, Russian troops massively shelled Kyiv and the region with missiles and drones. The occupiers attacked Ukraine with 16 missiles and 352 drones.

