Zelenskyy at NATO summit: Ukraine needs additional air defense and large-scale military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and to continue military support from international partners.

He made this statement in The Hague ahead of the NATO summit, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"We still need air defense systems, and we still have support from our partners in this regard. We count on its continuation. We also hope for joint (weapons) production and large-scale military assistance," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy during meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Schoof: Bringing Russia to justice is common task for whole world

Zelenskyy recalled that the issue of air defense was already raised at the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington and stressed the importance of maintaining this position.

"The decisions made at the Washington Summit last year are very important. It is crucial that this course remains unchanged," he noted.

The president thanked Ukraine’s allies for their continued support and expressed personal gratitude to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his consistent engagement and communication.

"I have always counted on this and continue to do so. I truly appreciate that we are constantly in touch," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy was not invited to closed meeting of NATO leaders - Politico