Trump: Putin offered me mediation on Iran, I refused

US President Donald Trump has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has offered him his help in mediating the conflict between Israel and Iran. The American leader said he wanted to settle the Russian-Ukrainian war first.

According to Censor.NET, Trump said this on board an airplane en route to the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

He was asked to comment on the wording about Russia in the communiqué that may be prepared following the meeting of NATO leaders.

"I have to look at it. But I would like to see an agreement with Russia. As you know, Vladimir [Putin] called me. He said: "Can I help you with Iran?" I replied: "No, I don't need help with Iran. I need help with you." And I hope we can make a deal with Russia. Six thousand soldiers were killed last week," Trump added.

As a reminder, on June 14, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke with US President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump has provided details of his phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Trump: I don’t want regime change in Iran, it will be chaos