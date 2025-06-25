Orban: NATO does not care about Ukraine. My task is to keep it that way

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he opposes Ukraine's accession to NATO and the European Union and intends to block these processes.

He said this upon arrival at the NATO summit in The Hague, Censor.NET reports.

"NATO has no business in Ukraine. Ukraine is not a NATO member, and neither is Russia. My task is to keep it that way," Orban said in response to a question about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in the summit.

The politician also spoke out against Ukraine's European integration, noting that its possible accession to the EU poses a risk of escalation of the war for the Union itself.

At the same time, Orban reiterated that he does not see Russia as a real threat to NATO. "I don't think Russia poses any real threat to NATO. We are much stronger," he said.

In his opinion, the main danger for Europe is not military, but economic - due to the loss of competitiveness in the global market.

