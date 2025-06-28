ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7324 visitors online
News Result of the work of the air force
608 2

Air defense neutralized 22 enemy UAVs out of 23 - Air Force

Air defence

On the night of June 28, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the south. The main direction of the attack was the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 09.00, air defense neutralized 22 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the south of the country. 21 were shot down by firepower, 1 was locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

A hit by an enemy attack UAV was recorded in 1 location (Odesa), and downed UAVs were spotted in 8 locations.

Read more: Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force

робота ППО 28 червня

Author: 

drone (1771) Anti-aircraft warfare (1557) Air forces (1546)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 