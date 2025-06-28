Air defense neutralized 22 enemy UAVs out of 23 - Air Force
On the night of June 28, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the south. The main direction of the attack was the Odesa region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As of 09.00, air defense neutralized 22 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the south of the country. 21 were shot down by firepower, 1 was locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
A hit by an enemy attack UAV was recorded in 1 location (Odesa), and downed UAVs were spotted in 8 locations.
