Von der Leyen on US aid pause: Signal for Europe to increase support

Europe must more actively support Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid the suspension of American military aid.

"This is a clear signal, or a clear message, to increase our own support, to boost European defense production—not only at the EU level but across the entire continent," von der Leyen said.

She recalled that the European Union has already provided Ukraine with about €50 billion in military aid, highlighting Denmark’s contribution, including artillery and F-16 fighter jets.

The Commission President also called on member states to make greater use of the SAFE instrument (Security Action for Europe), which foresees up to €150 billion in investments in European defense industry. According to her, funds can be directed both to weapons procurement for Ukraine and to support for the Ukrainian defense industry.

Von der Leyen emphasized that Ukraine’s defense industry is currently operating at only 60% capacity and thus has great potential for expansion.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

Afterwards, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States has not halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, and that the situation with a single decision does not affect Washington’s overall commitments.

