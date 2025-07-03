Frederiksen on suspension of US aid to Ukraine: Serious step backward. It is war for Europe’s future

If the United States decides to halt military aid to Ukraine, the consequences will be serious not only for Kyiv but for all of Europe and NATO.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated this, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

"If the United States chooses not to provide Ukraine with the support it needs, it will be a major step backwards for Ukraine, for Europe and for NATO… The war in Ukraine has never been only about Ukraine. It is a war for Europe’s future," the Danish premier stressed.

She added that Copenhagen is closely following the decisions being made in Washington and expressed hope that the trans-Atlantic partnership in supporting Ukraine will be preserved.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

Afterwards, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States has not halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, and that the situation with a single decision does not affect Washington’s overall commitments.

