OTG Kharkiv: Russians significantly intensified activity in South Slobozhanskyi direction - 25 assaults in one day

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction (formerly Kharkiv), a significant escalation was recorded this week — 25 enemy assaults were reported on Wednesday alone.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Kharkiv OTG, Pavlo Shamshyn, during a telethon broadcast, Censor.NET informs.

According to the spokesman, the situation in the area of responsibility remains difficult: "Two months ago, the daily average was 5-7 (assaults -ed). So you can imagine how active the Russian troops have become."

The hottest spot is Vovchansk and surrounding villages. There, Russian troops assault Ukrainian positions daily. Attacks are carried out by small infantry groups of 3-10 personnel under drone cover. The enemy is trying to push the defense forces beyond the Vovcha River but unsuccessfully — the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold positions at the aggregate plant territory on the northern bank.

The situation near Dvorichna is also tense, where Russian troops are trying to establish themselves on the western bank of the Oskil River. According to Shamshyn, wooden logs are being floated downriver and attach to the remains of a bridge, forming a crossing for infantry. Ukrainian forces destroy these crossings to prevent the enemy from consolidating.

In addition, enemy actions continue near the settlements of Stroivka, Topoli, Kamianka, Fyhulivka, Krasne Pershe, and Petro-Ivanivka.

