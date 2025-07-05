Russia is already launching 500 drones per night. Ministry of Defence has failed to develop anti-drone protection - Kaleniuk, executive director of AntAC. VIDEO

While Russia is scaling up the production of attack drones and using new tactics to launch them, which makes the process of shooting them down much more difficult, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is slowing down in making a decision to counter Russian drones.

This was stated by AntAC Executive Director Daria Kaleniuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Defence Minister Rustem Umerov held a closed meeting with the media and said that they have been working on anti-Shahid solutions for three years now and that everything is in the process, and everything is about to be ready, so we can't disclose anything," she said.

According to Kaleniuk, the same messages were later voiced in an interview with Umerov's deputy, Valerii Churkin. He claims that the Ministry of Defence has decisions, but they cannot talk about them openly.

Read more: Funded by frozen Russian assets: Ukraine to receive 350 British-made missiles to strengthen air defense

"The veil of secrecy can hide incompetence or even the lack of both the ability and desire to find solutions. The fact that we have 500 drones being launched across the country every two weeks at night already means that the work has failed. We knew that there would be more drones a year ago," says Kaleniuk.

She also recalled that Minister Umerov's entire family currently lives in the United States, and none of the minister's relatives have to protect their children from Russian air strikes.