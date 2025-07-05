UN Secretary-General Guterres condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of risk to nuclear safety

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the latest wave of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine and stressed that the strikes had again jeopardized nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

This was announced by the Secretary General's spokesman Stefan Dujarric, Censor.NET reports.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Guterres expressed concern about the dangerous escalation and rising number of civilian casualties.

He reiterated that attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure are prohibited under international law and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Read more: UN experts confirm Russia’s responsibility for terrorist attack in Olenivka

"These strikes have resulted in power outages at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, once again underscoring the ongoing risks to nuclear safety," the statement said.

The Secretary-General reiterated his call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine "as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions."

As a reminder, on July 4, Russian invaders caused a blackout at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Later it was reported that Ukrenergo specialists had restored the operation of the high-voltage line that feeds the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.