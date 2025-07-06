For Ukraine, security and humanitarian issues are a priority in negotiations with Russia, as evidenced, among other things, by the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi.

Thus, according to the spokesman, Ukraine is involved in negotiations with Russia in order to solve humanitarian problems and return people from captivity.

"The second equally important political and communication task is to prevent anyone from accusing Ukraine of being a party that does not want peace. And there are quite a few such attempts in different circles, in different countries, even in allied countries," noted Tykhyi.

He noted that in order to prove that Ukraine seeks peace, the Ukrainian delegation goes to talks with Russia, although the level of the Kremlin delegation is low.

"The composition of the Ukrainian delegation demonstrates that security and humanitarian issues are a priority for us, but everything else is secondary," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the further dynamics of the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine would depend on Kyiv's position and the effectiveness of the United States' mediation.

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg emphasized that Russia's claims that it is the U.S. and Ukraine that are slowing down the peace talks, not Moscow, are groundless. He emphasized that Russia cannot continue to stall by bombing civilian targets in Ukraine.

In turn, the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Pekov responded to Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg, saying that "no one is delaying anything, Russia is trying to achieve the goals of the 'SMO' by political and diplomatic means."