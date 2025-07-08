Russian strike at Kyiv on 4 July: number of casualties rises to three
The third victim of the Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July 2025 was reported.
This was announced by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.
"Unfortunately, the enemy attack on the night of 4 July claimed another life. One victim died in hospital. Doctors had been fighting for his life to the last," he said in a statement.
Shelling of Kyiv on 4 July
As a reminder, on the night of July 4, Russian invaders launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. The enemy hit residential areas, schools, hospitals, and transportation infrastructure. Residential buildings, educational, medical, and transportation infrastructure were damaged.
Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv on 4 July had increased to two.
