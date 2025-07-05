Russian strike on Kyiv on July 4: number of victims rises to 2

The number of victims of an enemy attack on Kyiv on July 4 has increased to two.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 25-year-old man who was in serious condition died today in a Kyiv hospital.

The body of the first victim was found by rescuers yesterday in a damaged non-residential building in the Svyatoshinsky district of the city.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a human body was unblocked from the rubble of a building destroyed by a massive Russian attack in Kyiv.

As a reminder, on the night of July 4, Russian invaders launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. The enemy hit residential areas, schools, hospitals, and transportation infrastructure. Residential buildings, educational, medical, and transportation infrastructure were damaged.

As of the morning, more than 20 people were wounded, including a 10-year-old girl.

The railway infrastructure within the city was also damaged. Part of the overhead line has been restored, and power has been supplied. Trains are resuming their standard route. However, departures from the capital are delayed.

