Europe’s largest port prepares for possible war with Russia - FT

Europe's largest port in Rotterdam is preparing for a possible war against Russia. Currently, they are "reserving" spaces for ships with military cargo in case of hostilities.

This is reported by the FT, Censor.NET informs with reference to ZN.ua.

The head of the port administration, Boudewijn Siemons, explained that the port is coordinating preparations with neighbouring Antwerpen in case British, American and Canadian vehicles and cargo arrive.

"Not every terminal is suitable for military cargo. If we need to ship large volumes of military cargo, we will turn to Antwerpen or other ports to take over some of the capacity, and vice versa. We see each other less and less as competitors. Of course, we compete where necessary, but we work together wherever possible," he said.

According to the publication, such measures are part of a wider wave of preparations for a potential war: The EU is developing a rearmament plan worth up to €800 billion in an effort to become more self-sufficient in defence in response to US President Donald Trump's demands and to deter Russian aggression as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth year. The Netherlands, along with its NATO allies, has pledged to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP. In May, the Dutch Ministry of Defence announced that Rotterdam would have to provide space to receive several ships with military cargo at NATO's request.

It is noted that the container terminal in Rotterdam is the only place where the port can safely transfer ammunition from one ship to another. It also hosts amphibious military exercises several times a year.

The port has handled military cargo before, including during the 2003 Gulf War.

Antwerpen regularly receives cargo for the US military deployed in Europe.

The port of Rotterdam, which handles about 436 million tonnes of cargo annually, lost about 8% of its cargo, mostly oil, after the EU imposed sanctions on Russia. Antwerpen handles 240 million tonnes of cargo per year, making it the second largest port in the EU.

