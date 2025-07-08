EU urges China to pressure Russia to end war against Ukraine – Danish Minister Bjerre

The European Union will continue to urge China to pressure Russia to end its aggressive war against Ukraine.

This was stated by European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre during debates in the European Parliament on EU-China relations, reports Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"We are assuming the presidency at a crucial time for Europe when the geopolitical landscape is undergoing radical change. Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine poses a direct threat to our own security and a fundamental challenge to the EU. We are very concerned about China’s support for Russia’s military efforts," she said.

According to the minister, China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, bears special responsibility for maintaining the international order based on the UN Charter and international law.

"We will continue to urge China to pressure Russia to end its aggressive war. China’s diplomatic and material support for Russia negatively impacts EU-China relations," Bjerre added.

"The European Union and China remain important trading and economic partners. Our trade in goods and services amounts to over €840 billion. Investment volumes are similar: €185 billion in Chinese investments in the EU and €184 billion in European investments in China. To develop our relations, we must seek concrete solutions while remaining firm in defending our own interests and principles," she concluded.

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen stated that the extent of China’s involvement in supporting Russia’s war economy, which fuels Kremlin aggression against Ukraine, will play a key role in shaping the EU’s future policy toward China.

