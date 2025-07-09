Peskov on ECHR judgment: Russia considers them "null and void" and is not going to comply

Russia considers the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights on the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 crash and the war in Ukraine "null and void".

This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

He was asked whether Russia monitors the court's activities and whether it intends to comply with its decisions.

"It is not going to comply. We consider them to be worthless," the Kremlin spokesman cynically replied.

As a reminder, on July 9, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights announced the judgment in the interstate case Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia.

In its first judgment, the ECtHR recognized that Russia had violated international law in its war against Ukraine. This is the first time since the full-scale invasion in 2022 that an international court has found Russia responsible for human rights violations.

In the second judgment, the court ruled that Russia was involved in the downing of flight MH17 in the skies over Donbas in 2014.