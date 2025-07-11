Russian strike on Kyiv on 10 July: number of casualties rises to 28

The number of people injured in the massive combined shelling of Kyiv on the night of 10 July has increased to 28.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv CMA Tymur Tkachenko.

"As of 08:00 a.m., the number of the injured in the enemy shelling on 10 July has increased to 28 people, including two minors," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of 10 July, Russian invaders launched a combined massive attack on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. There are dead and wounded.

As a result of the nighttime massive attack on Kyiv, premises of "Channel 5" and the building of the Kyiv Customs were damaged.

