Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Russia’s "new approach" to ending war: We have not seen this concept

Ukraine has not yet seen the "new concept" for resolving the war in Ukraine that Russia proposed to U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a briefing, reported by Radio Svoboda and cited by Censor.NET.

"To express our position, I need to see this concept. As of now, neither I nor, to my knowledge, anyone else in Ukraine has seen this concept. If it is delivered to us, we will study it," Tykhyi said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that Ukraine sees "not a concept, but concrete Russian strikes against our cities and communities and daily terror."

"It seems to us that Russian strikes in Ukraine speak far more clearly about Moscow’s course and its position on peace than any concepts that no one has seen," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

Tykhyi added that attention should be focused on Russia’s actions, not its statements, which "are usually deceptive."

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio, after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said that Russia proposed a "new and different approach" to ending the war in Ukraine, without specifying what it entails.

