Russian attack on Poltava on July 3: death toll rises to four

Another woman who was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava community on July 3 died in the hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut.

"Unfortunately, another woman who was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava community on July 3 died in the hospital. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends! The total death toll from this attack has risen to four people," the statement said.

On the morning of July 3, Russians attacked Poltava with drones. Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that there were two hits on the buildings of the TCRSS in Poltava: one on the territory of the Poltava City TCRSS, and the other on the territory of the Poltava Regional TCRSS.

