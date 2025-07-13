Murder of SSU Colonel Voronych: perpetrators of crime - man and woman, citizens of another country - National Police

The National Police has identified the perpetrators who killed a colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Thanks to the joint work of Kyiv police and SSU operatives, investigators, and criminal analysis analysts, the persons involved in the crime were identified as a man and a woman, citizens of another country.

The defendants, performing the task of a hostile special service, received information about the location of a cache of weapons, with the help of which they committed this brazen murder. After the crime, the criminals tried to "lay low", but thanks to the joint work of the police and the SSU, their location was established.

During the arrest, the suspects put up armed resistance, so they were eliminated.

Earlier, the SSU reported on the elimination of the killers who killed Colonel Voronych in Kyiv.

On July 10, a shooting took place in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky said that the victim was SSU Colonel Ivan Voronych. According to him, the man was killed with five shots at close range as he was leaving his apartment.

The SBU did not officially confirm the name of the victim. They only stated that an intelligence officer was killed in the shooting.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the murder under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border or a military serviceman).