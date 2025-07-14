Journalist Ostap Yarysh commented on the New York Times propaganda story from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which was created by Akhmat fighters.

He reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I don't even know where to start. "Akhmat is infamous for its war crimes - including torture, executions of civilians, looting, and participation in filtration operations. On top of that, they've been heavily used as propaganda tools by the Kremlin. What is this?" - he said.

Earlier, the American edition of The New York Times published a report from the Kursk region. The journalist was accompanied by militants of the Russian "Akhmat". Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted and called the publication of this material "the stupidest decision."

In the article, the author Heitman described the position of local residents and talked to the Akhmat fighters, who, according to the journalist, "fought to regain the territory" and allegedly helped with evacuations in the area.

At the same time, the material does not explain the reasons for the start of the Kursk operation and does not present the Ukrainian position.