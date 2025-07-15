Melania Trump has become Zelenskyy’s unconfessed ally in White House - Times

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an unexpected ally in the White House. It is not Donald Trump, but his wife, Melania.

This is reported by The Times, Censor.NET reports.

The US First Lady regularly reminds Trump of the consequences of Russia's strikes on Ukrainian cities.

During a conversation in the Oval Office, the US leader said:

"I come home and tell the first lady: "I spoke with Vladimir (Putin) today, we had a great conversation." And she replies: "Oh really? Another city was just bombed."

Read more: Trump’s new statements are very serious, time is needed for analysis, - Peskov

"This revelation suggests that Melania, 55, has a much greater influence on her husband's political thinking than many would have thought," the journalists note.

In May, it was reported that Melania had spent less than 14 days in the White House since Trump's inauguration. The first lady's special attention to Ukraine is attributed to her origins: she was born behind the Iron Curtain in 1970 and has repeatedly spoken of her admiration for President Ronald Reagan, who helped end the Cold War.

Melania Trump speaks Slovenian with her son Barron, and both of them keep EU passports. Journalist and biographer Mary Jordan said that Melania's sympathies for Ukraine are not surprising, as she grew up in the former Yugoslavia, where Russia is not loved.

"She has more experience than many cabinet members when it comes to communicating her position," Jordan said.

In February 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Trump called the Russian president "savvy" and "a genius," the newspaper writes. However, Melania said that the killing of innocent civilians was horrific and tragic. In a message to her two million followers, she urged them to donate to the Red Cross and said that her "thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people."

The publication noted that despite the legions of national security advisers and foreign policy analysts at Trump's disposal, it appears that his wife may be the most important voice of all.

"Trump listens to certain people on certain issues. He especially listens to people who are very close to him. And especially if their last name is Trump," journalist Jordan said.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump said that if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the United States will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

Kaja Kallas believes that Trump should have given Putin a shorter deadline for a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev calls Trump's 50 daysa "theatrical ultimatum," adding that Russia does not care.